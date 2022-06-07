Dubverse.ai Raises $800,000 In Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Dubverse.ai, an AI powered SaaS video content dubbing and creation platform, has raised $800,000 in Seed funding round led by global funds including Kalaari Capital. The platform aims to utilize the fund to disrupt content creation and support end-to-end dubbing and production ready-to-publish videos in over 10 Indian languages and more than 20 international languages.

"While the global digital adoption is at its peak, there is still a huge barrier in consuming the internet for non-English users. We, at Dubverse, believe generative AI can help bridge this gap. Dubverse re-creates videos using our exclusive AI with human in the loop system to deliver highest quality video," said Varshul, co-founder, Dubverse.

In India, as per reports, short form content monthly active users have increased 1.37 times and daily active users have increased 1.1 times since 2020, making it one of the fastest-growing marketplace. Dubverse features a diverse range of users including marketers, agencies, media firms and course producers. In April, Dubverse.ai launched this self-service product and on boarded more than 200 users who produced over 2000 videos in more than 30 languages. With over 10 million words in their database, AI models are programmed to provide more contextual dubbing output, claimed by the company in a statement.

"With over 100 million creators in India and more than 350 million consumers watching content, there is a strong need for content to be multilingual. Dubverse is building a technology platform that enables content to be created once and dubbed into different languages in a fast, easy and cost-efficient way. We are highly excited to partner with Dubverse team on the journey of solving this problem," said Vamshi Reddy, partner, Kalaari Capital.

Founded in 2021 by Varshul CW and Anuja Dhawan, Dubverse is a platform that supports end-to-end dubbing and produces ready-to-publish videos in real-time. The self-service platform allows full control to the users to create, review and share the dubbed files. The company aims to break the language barrier by broadcasting speeches from global leaders at the UN or Mann Ki Baat from India's PM in all languages and dialects of India and the world.