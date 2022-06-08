Samudai Raises $2.5 Million In Pre-Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Samudai, a decentralized autonomous organization platform for managing and building communities in the web3 ecosystem, has raised $2.5 million in pre-Seed funding round. The round saw participation from FTX Ventures, Sino Global Capital, A&T Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Lunar Ventures, NxGen, Paradigm Shift Capital, DWeb3 Capital, Builders Tribe and Superteam DAO. The newly raised fund will be used to continue growing the team, accelerate the development and bring the platform to the market.

Company handout

"We are grateful for the support of such well-known investors in innovation which will help us make it easier for DAO admins and contributors to nurture a healthy work-life while advancing global coordination in this industry. We believe work culture can make DAOs great and defensible but admins and members are presently spending too much time on operational issues. As a solution, we designed a platform that gives DAO teams and contributors a better view of how contributors are interacting and will improve their productivity," said Navin, co-founder, Samudai.

The platform claimed that it plans to launch a private alpha version of its platform to a small group of users this summer, around mid-July, with a public beta phase later in 2022. It is also planning a full productivity suite for DAOs, including a web3 native project of talented web3 professionals to facilitate collaboration with a proprietary and verifiable reputation metric called Bushido.

Founded in 2022 by Kushagra Agarwal and Navin, Samudai platform will enable unprecedented levels of customization and facilitate large-scale coordination and executions among DAOs.