How This Finfluencer Is Making Personal Finance Easy To Understand

26-year-old Sharan Hegde is the founder of Finance with Sharan, where through his social media channels he creates content to educate people about finance, money management and investments.

The Bangalore based youngster began his influencer journey during the pandemic. After consuming hours of video content and studying various content creators all over the world, he started his own venture focused on the one buzzword that puzzles all millennials today - personal finance.

In spite of the importance of personal finance, a large majority of people do not have sufficient knowledge on the subject. Hegde established his name in the digital space by explaining new, complex terms such as blockchain, cryptocurrencies, NFTs and the metaverse, the result being that he has 1.6 million followers on Instagram, 300k+ YouTube subscribers and over 64,700 followers on LinkedIn. "I never realised that my videos would become so popular, I was working as a management consultant for PWC, and during the pandemic ended up having a lot of time on my hands and that's when I began making the content," Hegde told us in a video interview.

The interest in personal finance began from a young age for him and his sister Shreya, who were imparted financial wisdom from their mother, who would make them understand the opportunity cost of everything that was bought for the house. On birthdays and other occasions Hegde was given money by his grandparents, which he never spent, and by the time he was 18, that had amounted to an impressive Rs 50,000. After his bachelor degree in Mechanical Engineering and post-graduation, Hegde began his corporate career with KPMG India as a strategy analyst. Finance with Sharan was started as he left KPMG, to become part of the content creator universe.