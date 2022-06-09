Pepper Content Raises $14.3 Million In Series A Funding Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Pepper Content on Thursday announced to have $14.3 million in Series A funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners. The round also witnessed participation from Tanglin Venture Partners, Lightspeed, Titan Capital. Gokul Rajaram, Ritesh Agarwal, Abhinav Sinha, Ankur Nagpal, Dheeraj Pandey, Ashish Gupta, and Kunal Shah also participated in the round. The company plans to bolster its presence in the US market along with diversifying offerings to newer categories like graphic design, language translations, and video content creation. The company has grown 16 times in terms of revenue in the last 14 months alone. It aims for a high double-digit ARR growth by the end of this year.

Company

"One cannot imagine a world without content, it is at the core of communication, commerce, and relationships - which encapsulates everything we do in the world. At Pepper Content, we want to make this platform a superpower for brands and creators alike. The last talent revolution that came out of India was Infosys, TCS for tech talent in the 1990s. Pepper Content is here to unleash the next one by enabling high-quality creative and marketing talent to get access to global opportunities," said Anirudh Singla and Rishabh Shekhar, co-founders, Pepper Content, in a joint statement.

"We firmly believe that the future of work is on-demand driven and we love the approach that Pepper is taking to build a powerful content marketing stack that helps startups and enterprises to work more strategically with expert on-demand freelance talent and enable workflows and collaboration tools to create great quality content,"said Anant Vidurpuri, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners.

Pepper has onboarded over 1000 enterprises and fast-growing startups. Pepper Content today works with over 2,500-plus customers, including large enterprises and organisations like Adani Enterprises, NPS Trust, Hindustan Unilever, P&G; financial services, and insurance companies such as HDFC Bank, CRED, Groww, SBI Mutual Fund, TATA Capital, and technology firms such as Binance, Google, and Adobe.

Founded by recently graduated BITS-Pilani entrepreneurs Anirudh Singla and Rishabh Shekhar in their college dorm room, Pepper Content aims to empower content creators and brands alike with technology at the core of their content marketing offerings. With a vision to build the world's largest full-stack content marketplace, Pepper Content is building impact and value for a $400 billion content marketing industry, globally. Launched in October 2017 out of a dorm room in BITS Pilani, Pepper Content has grown by leaps and bounds into a 150-member team today along with a creative talent network of 100,000-plus freelance professionals. The company builds trust by vetting the creative professionals in the marketplace and using its own AI algorithms to make the right match between business and creative professionals. The company has also invested in building tools for its freelancers that augment their ability and makes them more productive - and one of its key products Peppertype.ai, is currently used by over 200,000-plus users across 150 countries and ranks in the Top 3 AI Writing Software category on G2.