The Gaming Project Raises Half a Million Dollars in Seed Funding

The Gaming Project, an Indian cloud gaming platform, has raised $500,000 as seed funding from lead FAAD Network along with Upsparks, BlackKite, SucSEED Indovation Fund, among others. The round also saw participation from platforms like MaGEHold & Hem Angels.

Cloud gaming is a form of online gaming where the game runs on remote servers. The users can play any game they want without the constraint of having expensive physical gaming rigs. The Gaming Project was assisted by A&W Capital, a boutique sports and gaming-focused investment bank and Huddle, a sector agnostic accelerator for early-stage start-ups, said a statement.

"Our entire goal up until our first raise was to make sure we spend as few resources as possible, but at the same time achieve a product market fit that is appreciated by everyone in the gaming community and actually answer the question of whether cloud gaming is possible in India or not," said Sarang Atri, co-founder, The Gaming Project.

"With over 100 million online gamers, India alone is a two-billion-dollar market opportunity for the eSports industry. This market could be further extended if there is a solution built for smooth streaming without buying any expensive gaming rig. This is where our thought school aligned with what Sarang and Manan are building at " The Gaming Project". Their relentless focus on building the right quality of product while keeping customer supreme is what we think is a deadly combination for them to scale bigger and faster in the times to come" said Aditya Arora, CEO, FAAD Network.

The Gaming Project (TGP) claims to be democratizing access to AAA games with its cloud gaming platform that allows users to play any video games/AAA games on any device (mobiles, laptops). Such devices, with even modest configurations, can leverage TGP to play the most advanced console/PC-based games, said the company. Since March 2020, when The Gaming Project went live, it claims to have signed up more than 300,000 users on its platform without any promotions.