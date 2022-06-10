Pankaj Tripathi Was Asked If He Would Play A Serial Killer. This Is What He Said

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the last few years long forgotten serial killers have been refreshed in the memory of the current generation thanks to OTT platforms like Netflix that leave no stone unturned in making documentaries of the most notorious cases from all over the world. Whether it was the cold blooded and charming Ted Bundy, David Berkowitz aka Son of Sam or countless others, they have crawled back into the mainstream discourse. On June 9, at the launch of OTTplay Premium subscription packs at a Mumbai hotel, actor Pankaj Tripathi was asked by this correspondent whether he would ever consider playing a serial killer.

Pankaj Tripathi Instagram

He has already become associated with playing gangster roles, whether it be in Mirzapur, Gangs Of Wasseypur or dark characters like in the gritty thriller Gurgaon, and so one assumed that the answer to the question would be a definite and obvious yes. However, his reply turned out to be an unexpected one.



"I would like to play more lovable roles, the serial killer kind of characters I would rather not do, as that would trouble my conscience and I wouldn't be able to sleep at night," replied Tripathi.



Director Imtiaz Ali, who was also part of the same panel discussion, playfully added that Tripathi should in fact venture into that territory, even though it would cause him discomfort as he had mentioned.

The actors were part of a panel discussion talking about OTT and cinema, at the JW Marriot Hotel, Mumbai where OTTplay was announcing its foray into OTT content streaming with the launch of OTTplay Premium subscription packs. The five subscription packs bring together popular OTT platforms like SonyLIV, LIONSGATE PLAY, Sun NXT, ShemarooMe, ZEE5, Curiosity Stream, ShortsTV, DocuBay, and also four international OTTs - DUST, FUSE+ and Tastemade+ and Hallmark Movies Now for the Indian audience.

The five subscription packs are titled Jhakass, (5 Hindi OTTs), Totally Sorted (8 English OTTs), Simbly South (4 OTTs focused on South Indian Languages) and Chota Pataka (5 assorted OTTs) start from only INR 50 per month.

There were a total of three panel discussions, with an interesting mix of Bollywood actors and founders, like Boman Irani, Rasika Dugal, Sonakshi Sinha, Pratik Gandhi, Pankaj Tripathi, Imtiaz Ali, Vijayprakash R, Founder and CEO, Nammaflix, Girish Dwibhashyam, VP Strategy, DocuBay and Monty Ghai, CEO Brandwith, Partner, International OTTs who came together to discuss the future of OTT and the role of aggregators with OTTplay CEO Avinash Mudaliar, Co-Founder, OTTplay.