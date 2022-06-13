Meta, UAE Office For Artificial Intelligence, UAE Coders HQ, And Museum of the Future Invite Entries For Spark AR Hackathon Challenge Running From June 17-July 1, 2022

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Creators and developers across the world will be able to register for the first global Spark AR Hackathon Challenge, organized by Meta in collaboration with the UAE Office for Artificial Intelligence, UAE Coders HQ, and the Museum of the Future, with the deadline for entries being June 17, 2022.

Shutterstock

Held for the first time in the Middle East, the program invites participants to use augmented reality (AR) to identify how modern technology will improve well-being across key economic sectors. It will run from June 17-July 1, and the winners will be announced on July 7, 2022.

Under the theme of "Tomorrow Today – What Will The Next Decade Bring?," the hackathon aims to empower programers with digital skills and train them to use programming languages, aligned with supporting their participation in the digital transformation of the UAE.

There would be two key challenge tracks by strategic partners Emirates Airline and Accenture. Participants will be tasked to create AR effects around the "mobility of tomorrow" for Emirates, as well as "opportunities for the future" for Accenture.

With cash prizes amounting to over US$50,000 up for grabs, winners will also have the chance to have their winning projects featured on Emirates Airline's and Accenture's network and social media pages.

Meta is also offering participants with the chance to enhance their skills in workshops with top AR developers, including Kym Fiala, a Spark AR network partner and the co-founder of Pixel Chefs, and Balraj Bains, a creative designer, project manager and freelance AR Creator based in London, UK, as well as a live Q&A with AR Creators.

"The global Spark AR Challenge that has been organized for the first time in the Middle East keeps pace with the rapid developments in the sectors related to human life and driven by modern technology, data, and digital solutions," said H.E. Omar Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, in a release. "It contributes to stimulating innovation, finding viable proactive solutions, and continuous improvement to build a digital economy based on knowledge and innovation."

Fares Akkad, Regional Director for MENA, Meta, commented on the program's value of bringing a diverse community together, as well as showcasing the significance of AR. "As Meta builds for the metaverse, the developer and creator community will play a crucial role in bridging the gap between the physical, augmented and virtual worlds. Through the challenge, creators worldwide will be among the first to experience the transformative potential of the metaverse."

