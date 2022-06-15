Sequoia Raises $2.85 Billion, Dedicates $2 Billion To Indian Startups

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Venture capital firm, Sequoia India and Southeast Asia, has raised $2.85 billion to fund startups and other ventures in the region. Of the fund raised, $2 billion is allocated to India and the remaining $850 million is for Southeast Asia.

As per company's statement, "Sequoia India and Sequoia Southeast Asia have collectively raised $2.85 billion across a new set of funds, including India venture and growth funds and a $850 million Southeast Asian fund, the firm's first dedicated fund to that region. This is the largest fund raised by any VC firm in that region."

Sequoia has been in the Indian region for the past 16 years and 10 years in Southeast Asia. The firm has investments in Unicorns like Unacademy, Meesho, Mobikwik, among others. It had earlier said in a statement that several of its companies were ready for an initial public offering. The firm has partnered with more than 400 startups across multiple sectors, stages and market cycles and has 36 unicorns in its portfolio. It saw nine IPOs including Freshworks and Zomato, claimed by the firm in the statement.

"This fundraise, which comes at a time when markets are starting to cool after a very long bull run, signals our deep commitment to the region and the faith our limited partners have in the long-term growth story of India and Southeast Asia. The new funds will bolster our mission to help daring founders to build legendary companies from idea to IPO and beyond. There is a strong sense in the emerging economies and fast-changing societies across India and Southeast Asia that 'now is our time'. Many large companies with regional or global footprints will emerge from this region in the decade to come," the statement added.

As per reports, India emerged as the third largest startup ecosystem in the world after USA and China, last year. Meanwhile, Southeast Asia ia on a track to become $1 trillion digital economy by 2030.