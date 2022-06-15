Miko: A Startup That Aims to Make Learning Fun With Robots

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Miko is a companion robot that engages, educates, and entertains kids. It creates a personalized learning experience and educational journey for children. There are plenty of ways in which a Miko engages with a kid across a range of topics. It supports different formats of engagement such as games, audiovisual content, conversational content, HRI (Human-Robot Interactions), gesture-based content, role-playing games, and many more.

Company Handout

"With the progress we have made, we are able to understand children's preferences across the globe, including India which is our home market. It is our endeavor to bring the Miko experience to every child in the country in the age group of 3 to 12 years to aid their learning and development since Miko can deliver any content far better than the screen-based mediums available to kids and parents today," says Sneh Vaswani, co-founder and CEO, Miko.

FACT BOX

Year of establishment: 2015

No. of employees: 300+

Amount of external funding and leading investors: $40 Mn+ funding from Chiratae, YourNest, IvyCap Ventures, IIFL Private Equity, Disney

No. of customers so far: 100,000+

Acquisitions made so far: Undisclosed

Current valuation: Undisclosed

And, it plans to do this through a two-pronged approach, one by introducing Miko at several price points for each consumer segment thereby reducing the barrier to adoption and the second by ensuring that the platform experience continues to be unmatched for both kids and parents to provide superior value for their money.

"As per our estimates, the size of the opportunity for India for us is $6 Bn+. Further, Miko's partnerships with the pioneers in children's content experiences bring a rich collection of new and engaging content which transforms the way a child learns and develops. At the core of Miko's philosophy is a strong belief that education should be fun and meaningful," adds Vaswani

Leading in that direction, Miko brings new apps and content that gets automatically updated in the robots. "The idea is to make it easy for even a child to navigate and use Miko while ensuring data safety and high privacy policies," says Vaswani.

The company has a 75k+ strong community on social media and it invites them to participate to bring product updates and content experiences. The company believes that its sustainability factor lies in being a leader in Artificial Intelligence and the personalization which drives significant engagement on the platform to increase subscription revenue and retention.