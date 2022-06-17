Learn From France To Handle Failures, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw To Indian Startups

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union minister for IT and telecom, said that Indian startups should adopt the French way of thinking to handle failures, which will help them develop robust products. He was speaking while inaugurating the India pavilion at Vivatech, the technology exhibition.

"One thing that you should take away from France is the way of thinking. That way of thinking basically teaches how to prepare for the failure cases. We always think of use cases. What can fail, what else can fail? If you learn that, then your products will be very robust," said the Minister.

Stating the exponential development of Indian startup ecosystem, Vaishnaw said, the scale that India offers is not available in any other part of the world. In his words, "If you look at many of the government programs, under the Prime Minister's leadership, many of the government programs are today born digital. The UPI is a very classical example. The next example, which can be as big as UPI or maybe even bigger is going to be the health mission."

He also added that many startups have already started connecting with the national health mission. Around 65 startups from India are participating in Vivatech 2022 with the government support.

Stating the same, Atal Innovation Mission director, Chintan Vaishnav, said in a news report quoted as saying, "Indian startup ecosystem has been growing very fast. It has been innovating at a rapid pace and now we have over 100 unicorns which reflects the scale and recognition of Indian ecosystems. Our objective of participating in Vivatech is to showcase that India startups are solving global problems and innovating for the world."

The minister also expressed his happiness over the selection of India as 'Country of the Year' in Europe's startup conference, Vivatech. He said, "This is a great honor for India to be recognized as the country of the year in Vivatech 2022. This is due to the contribution of the Indian startups to the world that we have embarked on this exciting journey. A journey of which, if you combine a billion smartphones, bank accounts and digital identities, the solutions which are coming out of this combination are unique. Nowhere in the world you will find the energy level we have among the young minds in the country."