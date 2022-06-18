D2C Unicorn Mamaearth Founders Pitch to Jury at 'Dolphin Tank' as Part of Their New Campaign

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Founders of D2C unicorn Mamaearth have announced to offer their personal shares in exchange for goodness as part of a campaign title I Pledge Offer. The campaign sees Mamaearth co-founders Ghazal and Varun Alagh pitch to a jury of kids, called 'Dolphins' at the Dolphin Tank, offering their shares in exchange for goodness.

Company Handout

The shares will be gifted to people who participate in the initiative and share their goodness stories.

In the campaign video, they act as pitchers and present their goodness initiative to a jury, called dolphins, played by 5 children, including Junior the couple's son. The pitch starts with choosing goodness in products by making them toxin-free and using natural ingredients. The dolphins in the jury look captivated by the founders' unique initiatives and they inquire about the pitch's offer and objective. Varun and Ghazal, respond that they want people to choose goodness every day and submit entries of their good actions, in exchange, stand a chance to win personal shares from the founders.

Commenting on the initiative, Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and CIO, Mamaearth said, "We at Mamaearth are firm believers in goodness inside everyone and that was the seed for the I Pledge Offer campaign. Goodness being at the core, we conceptualized this with children as they are the epitome of genuine goodness. We created the Dolphin tank with children to bring alive the genuine goodness of the initiative along with making it fun. We call these kids- Dolphins and Varun and I pitch our goodness idea to these kids."

She also added that with this campaign, the team wants to encourage its audience to use their good deeds to benefit society.