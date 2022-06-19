The Executive Selection: The Giving Movement

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Launched in 2020, The Giving Movement is a sustainable activewear and streetwear brand that uses distinct recycled materials to create refined, luxe pieces, while also donating US$4 to partner charities for every item it sells.

The Giving Movement The Giving Movement SS22

Having already proven that that athleisure can be both stylish and sustainable, the brand's new Spring/Summer 2022 collection includes an all-new range of formalwear in the form of blazers, trousers, dresses, and even shorts.

Besides being made out of 100% recycled polyester made from waste water bottles, its fabrics use low-impact dye as well, and all of its cotton is organic and ethically sourced from India.

We're especially keen on the brand's iconic lapel blazer, featuring one button closure and two faux pockets, which will make sure you look the part whether you're headed to a meeting, or even to a brunch.

