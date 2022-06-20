Chef Vikas Khanna Set To Launch NFTs of his Magnum Opus In Association With Akshaya.io

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Michelin Star awarded chef Vikas Khanna, has joined hands with Akshaya.io, world's first 'Phygital' platform to create NFT of his latest and magnus opus work, "Sacred Food of India", a limited-edition book that brings recipes of prasad and foods served at various holy places around the country. The physical and NFT versions of the book will be unveiled at a Gala Dinner hosted by Chef Vikas Khanna in his much celebrated restaurant Kinara in Dubai.

Freepik

"We are happy to be associated with Chef Vikas Khanna, to create NFTs of his magnum opus work, Sacred Foods of India. Web 3.0 is all set to transform utility of internet to unimaginable levels, and this is the right period to create phygital assets that will gain prominence with time. Considering Chef Vikas Khanna's popularity and the uniqueness of this book, we expect the NFTs of this work will acquire great eminence as time passes. We are expecting a blockbuster launch of the NFTs on June 23rd in Dubai, and I on behalf of Akshaya.io welcome everyone to experience the future of internet with this launch," said Ganesh Raju, CEO, Akshaya.io.

Akshaya.io will create Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) of the book which will enable Vikas Khanna's fans and those interested in rare collectables to own original NFT along with physical book. The purchase will authenticate the originality of this limited-edition work, and ownership of the asset cannot be duplicated in any form. This is the first-ever collaboration for Chef Vikas Khanna with a Web 3.0 enterprise, and in the times ahead, he intends to create more augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) assets of his works and creations

"In these fast-changing times when the world of internet is metamorphosing into the future rapidly, it is important we take the big leap forward. 'Sacred Foods of India' is very dear to my heart, and I wish this will be a prized possession for those who are interested in buying or investing into works of passion. The clarity in vision of those behind Akshaya.io makes me believe that together we are going to create a great asset via this launch. I welcome one and all to be a part of my journey, as I take a giant vault into the new age of internet," expressed Chef Vikas Khanna on this association .

While the technology world has been talking about augmented reality, virtual reality, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, the emergence of Metaverse, which can be defined as a simulated digital environment using all the earlier mentioned tools along with blockchain, is all set to mimic the real world. The new-age digital spectrum has created new assets and built avenues to trade with them. Non-fungible tokens are digital assets using which one can trade across products, including online-only assets. A NFT is a non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a blockchain that can be sold or traded. Metaverse, NFT combined with other advanced tools is Web 3.0 transformation which the world has started to experience.