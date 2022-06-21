Edtech Unicorn PhysicsWallah Launches Its First Offline Center

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

PhysicsWallah (PW), newly-minted unicorn, has launched its offline center PW Vidyapeeth in Kota, Rajasthan. The center aims to assist engineering and medical entrance exam aspirants that provides them with a learning environment and a full-time doubt-clearing facility. The student-teacher ratio of each class will be 125:1. The offline center said to have received over 1000 admissions.

"Though online classes have been very effective for learners during the pandemic, physical classrooms create a better learning atmosphere. In-person learning is what students are seeking new normal, which could make or break their careers. The opening of this PW center is in sync with this vision. It is perfectly designed to cater to the ever-evolving needs of today's new-age students, enabling them to leverage the best of both worlds, online and offline," said the company in a statement.

Alakh Pandey, founder and CEO, PhysicsWallah, said in a statement, "We chose Kota for many reasons. The city holds an unbreakable track record for assisting students in cracking various competitive entrance exams. It has gained the trust of every parent and aspirant when it comes to delivering the best education from the best teachers across India. Moreover, it has an average literacy rate of 82.80 per cent, which is higher than the average national percentage of 74.04 per cent as per the census of 2011."

In a recent interview with Entrepreneur India, Alakh Pandey spoke about the entrepreneurial journey of PhysicsWallah. He started the journey by posting educational content for JEE aspirants on YouTube in 2017. His channel got over 10,000 subscribers in a year. With over 50 lakh app downloads and more than 600,000 students spending over an hour on the PhysicsWallah app, the platform has been expanding at a rapid pace.

Commenting on the government's move to promote hybrid classrooms, he said that PW already has such centers termed 'Pathshalas' across 18 cities in India. PW also had plans to expand its hybrid centers by bringing more personalization to the fore and introducing more digitization in products.

As per current reports, the company has over 87 lakh subscribers cumulatively on YouTube. It has raised $100 million in Series A funding from Westbridge and GSV Ventures and has become India's 101st unicorn.