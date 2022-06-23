How This App Is Using Music, Dance And More To Expand The Indian Creator Economy

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With over 11 years of experience in building digital brands, Rohan Tyagi, VP of Triller India has been working on bringing their vision of producing creative opportunities in India to fruition. Pivotal in establishing and expanding Triller's base in India, the company has seen exponential growth in India under him while on boarding top creators, artists, and partners across genres.



Triller is owned by TrillerNet, which consolidates technology and content platforms to lead the move to Internet 3.0. TrillerNet combines the culture of music with fashion, sports and influencers through a 360-degree view of content merged with technology. Its app is used by musicians, celebrities, athletes, and overall culture setters reaching more than 350 million users worldwide. One differentiating factor from certain other social media platforms is that the Triller app encourages its influencers to post the content created on the app across other social media platforms. TrillerNet also owns Verzuz, the live-stream music platform launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland; customer engagement platform Amplify.ai, and FITE, the PPV, AVOD, and SVOD streaming site.

Recently, Triller had partnered with UNLU, the learning platform in creative education. Both companies have combined resources to provide new opportunities for singers in India and the partnership was done via Triller's UNLU Singing Stars, an in-app campaign on the Triller app. "Since quite some time, becoming a creator has been considered as not a financialy rewarding career choice. The popular belief is that only very few with a huge social media following could monetize their content or earn a living. However, now, with the creator economy being recognized for its economic potential by both brands and internet users, that thought process is changing," said Tyagi, who has previously been associated with TikTok, Zee Media, and ABP News Network.



The finalists will have access to experienced artists such as Abhijeet Sawant, Monali Thakur, Udit Narayan, and Shibani Kashyap, who shall impart training and also help them network in the industry. The partnership also includes helping the chosen musicians to record their music video, which will be funded by UNLU with a budget of up to 2 Crores INR. The three month campaign shall have artists being selected every month. Triller has been focussing on putting out IPs which deal with varied verticals of the creator economy. Dance Ke Deewane was one of the previous IPs which dealt with dance. They also had another IP which was a hybrid model Make-up IP – Glam Guru, for makeup artists where they could display their skill set.