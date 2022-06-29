Get Rosetta Stone and More Than 1,000 Online Courses for One Price

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

They say you should learn something new every day. For entrepreneurs, that's even more important. Lifelong learning is a key ingredient to entrepreneurial success because the world is constantly changing and you have to be able to evolve with it. That means staying up to date on current trends, exploring new technologies, and learning new skills to stay on the cutting edge.

With The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone, you'll get a little help in that mission.

This bundle is headlined by Rosetta Stone, the gold standard in language-learning that has earned PC Mag's Editor's Choice Award for five consecutive years. As the business world continues to flatten, learning a new language has never been more important and Rosetta Stone makes it easier with TruAccent™, the world's best speech-recognition technology and an intuitive, immersive training method. You'll learn how to read, write, and speak new like a natural by tapping into a methodology that emulates how you learned your native language as a child.

In addition to Rosetta Stone, the bundle includes lifetime access to StackSkills Unlimited. StackSkills offers a library of more than 1,000 online courses from more than 350 of the web's top instructors and with an Unlimited plan, you'll be able to access all of them on-demand. From growth hacking and iOS development to the blockchain and IT, you'll find learning resources for practically any professional skill you want to learn, plus get access to 50 new courses every month.

StackSkills has earned 4.5 stars on Trustpilot as well as rave reviews from Engadget, PCWorld, PC Mag, and NBC News.

Commit yourself to learning something new every day.

