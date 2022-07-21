Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When running your business, it's easy to get caught up in day-to-day operations. However, it's important to remember that making money takes money. And if you don't have enough cash in the bank to cover expenses, you could quickly find your business in trouble.

When times are tough, it's easy to lose sight of the big picture. For example, when the economic dynamic shifts negatively, we can find consumers spending less. When this happens, you have to make sure you have a plan for what comes next. It means preparing for lean years ahead.

The good news is that your business can weather down times if you prepare yourself for them by managing cash flow efficiently and prudently over time. Here are some tips to help:

1. Stay informed with economic and industry trends

The business world is constantly changing. Trends come and go, and companies that don't keep up with the times can find themselves out of the game. The world of online retailing is constantly evolving, so it's essential to stay on top of developments in your field. If you want to keep your business competitive, you need to be sure that you know what's going on out there.

When it comes to keeping up with new technology trends, there are many ways to do so. For example, if you have an ecommerce website, you can use tools like Google Analytics or Webmaster Tools to track traffic trends and see how customers interact with your site. You can also conduct market research on your competitors, using tools such as Google Trends or Alexa Traffic Rank (if they offer this information).

If you don't have access to these tools, there are other ways of getting information about the competition. For instance, if one of your competitors has recently been acquired by another company (or is otherwise currently struggling), then this may be an opportunity for you to take advantage of their weakness by establishing yourself as a viable alternative.

2. Budget for a few lean years ahead

Consider budgeting for a few lean years ahead. This means taking steps now to avoid problems later on. You should look carefully at your expenses and determine whether they align with what's needed for your business. If not, you may need to adjust them.

What you can do to prepare for the future is to start saving. Even if you feel like you have sufficient funds in your business, the reality is that many small businesses fail, because they don't have enough money to cover their expenses for the lean years ahead. I generally recommend holding at least six months of reserves set aside, so that if sales fall or new products aren't selling as well as expected, you won't be forced to close your doors. During lean years, you want to triple that.

3. Put any surplus cash to good use

The next thing to consider is whether you should put any surplus cash to good use. If your business is still in its early stages, then it's likely that the cash you have and the money coming in will be enough to keep things running smoothly for a while. However, if you start to grow rapidly and want to invest in new equipment or staff, then now may be the time to think about doing so.

The best way to find out how much money you need is by looking at how much you're spending each month. Write down everything that goes into your business, from rent or rates on the property to insurance, utility bills and the cost of any materials that go into production or marketing campaigns.

Then add up all these figures and see if there are any gaps in your income — perhaps there are areas where costs are higher than expected or where there's been a shortfall between sales revenue and expenses that needs to be addressed immediately, so that cash isn't lost through lack of funding.

4. Keep morale high

When times are tough, people tend to focus on the negative aspects of their day-to-day lives and neglect the positive ones. It can lead to a loss of motivation, impacting how people perform at work and how they feel about their jobs.

It is vital to keep morale up when you are going through challenging times. Your employees are your most valuable resource in any business. They are the ones who will ultimately drive your business forward and keep it growing. When you have a bad economy or poor sales, it is vital to keep morale high, so that they will want to be there for you when things turn around again. Employees feel like they are part of something bigger than themselves when working with a company they believe in. Employees who feel like their work matters will be more motivated and productive than ever before.

To summarize, when business is slow, it's essential to consider your options for managing your company carefully. Cutting expenses is one obvious option, but it's not the only one. You might also consider ways to increase revenue, such as diversifying your product offerings or marketing to a new customer base. Whatever you do, staying positive and proactive during these down times is essential.

