Kapil Dev, Ravi Shastri Along With Entire 1983 Team Launch Exclusive Book

It was an evening marked by memorable interactions and historic nostalgia all in the presence of the team that made India take pride in being a cricketing nation and believing that we could be world beaters. Honouring the victory of the 1983 Indian Cricket team, Paymentz, a premiere payment gateway platform in association with the 1983 Indian Cricket Team launched a limited edition coffee table book - The 1983 World Cup Opus at Hotel Trident in Mumbai.

The entire team with the 25 kgs book

To mark 39 years of the historic moment, the book sponsored by Paymentz, has captured anecdotes from cricketing legends, defining moments from the matches, their personal and professional journey as well as untold stories from the pavilion and the field. There are only 1983 copies of this book being released in the market.

Kapil Dev, Roger Binny, Syed Kirmani, Madan Lal, Sandeep Patil, Balwinder Sandhu, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Mohinder Amarnath, Kirti Azad, , Sunil Valson, Dilip Vengsarkar along with PR Man Singh as well as Harsha Bhogle were present at the event. Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar were present virtually. Anupam Vassa (Founder and Chairman, Paymentz), Amoolya Vassa (Founder & Managing Director, Paymentz) and Mubashir Patel (Director, Paymentz) believe that being a part of the '1983 World Cup Opus' is an honour for Paymentz, and it is only the beginning of the company's involvement in the sporting industry and recognition of cricket legends.

The book launch sponsored by Paymentz was followed by an interactive panel discussion with the 1983 Indian Cricket Team, moderated by Indian Cricket Commentator Harsha Bhogle. The session spilled over untold stories and candid moments which created memories from the match days leading to the historic win. The panel was reminiscing their victory moments that defined the World Cup along with multiple contributions from each and every player in the team which helped them achieve the incredible feat. A welcome surprise was spotting director Kabir Khan, who had directed the film on the team's success.

Bhogle's wit led the way as he went back and forth with each cricketer talking to them about who were the naughty ones in the team, always sneaking out for their share of fun, the disciplined players and how Srikkanth was told to hold himself from going to the washroom during one of the historic matches as a superstition so that nothing interferes with the flow which was going in India's favour. Late cricketer Yashpal Sharma, who had passed away last year was remembered by a touching video tribute from all the members of the 83 team along with members of his family. All in all, almost 40 years after their historic moment, it was an evening any Indian, regardless whether a fan of cricket or not, would have loved to be part of.