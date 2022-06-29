6 Tips for Successfully Selling Your House

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the US, the number of existing homes sold has decreased in the past years. Although, according to Statista, the sales activity is expected to increase in 2023, making house transactions reach high values again. Curiously, the pandemic affected housing marketing in a not-so-negative way, as people felt the need to own properties and be safe in their homes, maybe caused by the uncertainty of the past events.

Unsplash

Purchasing a house is way more difficult today than 30 years ago, but that doesn't stop people from becoming owners. Buying and selling properties require serious investments, although that shouldn't scare you. If you want to sell a house and are hesitant, here are some tips to help you in this process.

Find the best broker

When it comes down to selling a property, you might want to be selective with your potential buyers. After all, you want to rest assured that your house is in good hands. Considering that making your offer visible may take some time, you could ask for a broker's help to list your home on the right websites. According to Unreal Estate, you can sell your house three times faster if the listing is done right, and you'll eventually be able to pick your favorite offer in no time. Plus, a company like Unreal State can negotiate with brokers in order to help you save a lot of money on commission fees. Keep in mind that reducing the cost of ownership will benefit your savings and you can outbid the competition.

How will a broker help you? When going through the listing process, they will ensure that the property details are correctly exposed and the photos of the house are the best-looking ones. Then, for more chances, you can ask them to help with sale signs, social media marketing and other services. Finally, collaborating with a broker will help you pick the most suitable offer for your needs. All in all, you'll have someone to answer your questions throughout the selling process.

Clean and declutter the house

The second thing to do is clean and declutter your house. Whether you intend to sell the house to a family or a single person, it's crucial to present your home as neat and organized. Why should you do this? Because when people enter your house, they should imagine themselves in that home, with their own decorating style. And if the first thing they notice is clutter, potential sellers can refuse your offer, even if it's lower than the market prices, making it difficult to sell the house.

If you don't have time for cleaning, you can hire professionals to do a thorough tidying. After that, you could do a makeover to your house and hide your personal items, such as family photos or posters. There are some standard practices for rearranging your house's layout to look more inviting, so you can look them up and get inspiration.

Fix the quick repairs around the house

After you've cleaned everything, you can take care of the maintenance. There's always something around our homes that needs fixing, but we ignore it because we might not need to use that particular appliance, but that doesn't mean it's not a safety hazard. So, look at any leakages, hanging wallpapers, broken faucets and other things you can fix yourself.

But if there are more serious damages, such as flooring, plumbing or gas appliance repairs, you should leave them to the professionals—otherwise, you risk your health and the house's condition.

Improve the curb appeal

Now that you've dealt with the interior, it's time to do something about the exterior and the surroundings. Even if you can't invest in major renovations at the moment, there are some things you can do, such as:

Washing the windows and painting the outside (if necessary)

Cleaning your porch and taking care of any overgrown bushes

Planting some flowers to make your yard look beautiful

Keep in mind that your house should look habitable, so try to make it as welcoming as possible.

Choose the right price

Pricing can be tricky when selling your first property because even if you're tempted to put a higher price, you need to consider some factors before sticking to a number. That's why a broker can help you make the best decision. But to make sure you're correctly valuing your house, choose the price according to:

Square-foot costs. To determine a home's value, it's essential to take a look at similar houses that fall within 10% of the square footage of your home.

Market pricing. To choose a reasonable price, you should look at the last comparable sales and adjust yours to the market trend. Although it seems challenging, you'll see why the prices are not constant if you take your time.

The price shouldn't be too low because people might think you're selling the house because it's not livable anymore. On the other hand, setting the price too high makes the place seem overvalued. So, carefully considering the upgrades and investments made to the house is best. Finally, don't be afraid to adjust the price whenever you feel like it or if your broker recommends it.

Make your offer attractive

Everything's set, you've listed your property, but you're noticing that people are not interested in your offer regardless of the price. Don't worry; that doesn't mean your house isn't worth the price, especially after you've spent time and money on making it appealing. So, what can you do to make your offer sound more attractive to buyers?

You can sweeten the deal by offering some benefits that the competition is not having, such as:

Covering closing costs. These expenses may include taxes, credit report charges or loan origination fees.

Schedule the moving process wherever the buyer wants, even if it's about moving in or out.

Offering a transferable home warranty. This service helps cover repair and replacement costs for home appliances or broken systems.

Final thoughts

When selling your house, you need to make some investments and be prepared for some time to pass before you find the best buyer. You can ask for help if you're in a hurry or if no good offers are coming. But don't lose hope and try to adapt your offer to the market.