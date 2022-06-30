NOTO Raises Undisclosed Amount In Pre-Series A Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

NOTO, a packaged food brand for the health-conscious millennial Indian raised an undisclosed amount in the pre-Series A round led by Venture Catalysts. Funds will be utilized to scale up its operations and venture into new product categories.

"Desserts, are considered unhealthy due to preservatives and calories, however NOTO aims to change this narrative. We want to revolutionize the way today health-conscious people consume ice creams and sweets by offering them a low-calorie dessert that does not faulter on taste. We are excited that Venture catalysts has backed us on this journey and will help us scale our business to greater heights," said Varun Sheth, co-founder and CEO, NOTO.

"The market opportunity for healthy sweets is currently huge. Since the pandemic, there has been a conscious shift towards a healthy lifestyle. Consumers are moving towards permissible indulgences and are looking to strike a balance between health and desserts. NOTO focuses on quality and transparency, flexibility and convenience, while ensuring it products are both healthy and tasty," said Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, president and co-founder, Venture Catalysts.

Co-founded by chef and serial entrepreneur, Varun Sheth, Ashni Shah and Samoneh Ette, NOTO provides alternative sweets with vegan, low calorie, gluten free and high protein and keto friendly options. The second time entrepreneurs aim at taking the company pan-India while adding to the range of dessert alternatives that are healthy without compromising on taste. Backed by key investors like John Abraham, Titan Capital, Rockstud Capital and WEH Ventures, NOTO offers a range of ice creams that are less than 95 Calories and 5 grams Protein per serving and popsicles which is 45 calories or less. NOTO has also released a vegan range to target the ever-growing plant based and lactose free consumer segment.