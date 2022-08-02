Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Are you feeling exhausted, drained and tired mentally, emotionally and physically? Are you getting pulled in different directions throughout the week? What is taking up your mental and emotional space and depleting your energy?

A survey of 2,000 people in the US revealed the Covid-19 pandemic affected individuals and their work habits. About 58% of respondents said they feel unfocused or disjointed since the pandemic. Not only are people feeling the effects of the pandemic, but they are also impacted by other events occurring worldwide. This can easily cause disease if we are not protecting and prioritizing our .

Related: How Entrepreneurs Can Protect Their Mental Health While Being Their Own Boss

With the increasing pressures placed on us externally, internally, professionally and publicly, many people are living with some stress and anxiety. According to a National Institute of Mental Health study, 49% of entrepreneurs deal with mental health issues directly, while 32% of others experience them indirectly.

Many suffer in silence, allowing people, places and priorities to affect their peace and productivity.

For years, I allowed my peace not to be protected and my mental health to not be a priority, which resulted in lower productivity in my work and life. First, it was burnout. Then it was chronic anxiety and depression, followed by isolation and loneliness. Finally, it was insomnia. I landed in the hospital, developed chronic illnesses and lost relationships.

I overcame these struggles by adhering to the following tips and tools. They helped me overcome and manage my mental, emotional and physical well-being.

Set boundaries

If you don't have boundaries, create them today. You can start small, i.e., you may not immediately answer your phone or reply to text messages and emails. If you do not feel comfortable around another person or in a situation, limit your time with the person or situation.

Be mindful of what you consume that is not contributing to your peace or well-being. For example, what are you watching on TV or consuming on social media? What are you listening to? What are you eating and drinking? Who are you surrounding yourself with and spending time around? People, places and things can either give you energy or drain your energy. Choose wisely, make adjustments based on your needs and set your boundaries.

Find support

A lack of substantial support is linked to depression and loneliness. It can alter the function of our brains, leading to issues like cardiovascular disease, depression, increased alcohol use and suicide rates. Ask for and get support. This can include social support, reaching out to family and friends, Telehealth visits, professional aid from a psychologist or therapist, or personal-development coaches. Everyone needs help, and there is no shame in asking for it. Proper permission can improve ourselves, our colleagues and our businesses. The first step is to be vulnerable and ask. People are waiting to help and support.

Related: Being Vulnerable Is the Boldest Act of Business Leadership

Manage your social media use

Slow your social media scroll and manage the time spent consuming various forms of social media. Social media is the primary information source in today's digital age. Social media can also be the primary source of anxiety and depression, with everyone posting only the highlights of their life. Managing your social media priorities will go a long way in improving your productivity and mental health.

Have a daily ritual

Having a daily ritual does not have to be a drawn-out process. It can be as simple as a simple practice that you decide can benefit you, your life and your work. This practice should be a daily non-negotiable in your life. It can be as simple or complex as you would like it to be. Some ideas include taking daily walks, making a daily gratitude list, breathwork or a whole morning and evening routine. Your life may pull you in so many different directions and a simple daily ritual brings back peace into your life.

Related: 8 Daily Rituals That Keep You Laser Focused

Book the vacation, take a break

Whether it's a staycation or an international trip, it is critical to step away from the day-to-day, gain a new perspective on life and take time for yourself to recharge and reconnect.

What will your next vacation be?

Outsource

There are many roles and responsibilities we all carry. At times it can be challenging to release our control to someone else. Outsourcing and delegation are critical in increasing your productivity and protecting your peace. You think you can do it all, but it can lead to burnout, exhaustion and disease.

Outsourcing and delegation may look like hiring someone to clean your house, prepare your meals or ask for more help around an area of work. Outsourcing can lead to simple things making a huge difference in your life.

When you prioritize your peace, your productivity will increase and your happiness and joy.

You deserve it!