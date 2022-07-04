EVIFY Raises INR 80 Lakh In Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

EVIFY, a Surat-based tech-enabled EV logistics startup, has raised INR 80 lakh in a Seed funding round led by angel investors like We Founder Circle. The fund raised will be utilized for technology development, team building and scaling up company's operations.

"This is a great start to the fiscal year for the company. Through this funding capital, we plan to upgrade and integrate technological advancements into our delivery operations such as geofencing, BMS and fleet management," said Devrishi Arora, founder and CEO, EVIFY.

The company aims to provide green logistics-based end-to-end services to all the e-commerce giants of the country. Eveeto is the logistics solutions wing of EVIFY which operates only electric vehicles for deliveries. The company is looking ahead to develop its platform more extensively by adding geofencing, customized BMS, telematics, client insights and driver, fleet management. The platform counts around more than 3 lakh green kms and over 50,000 green deliveries till April 2022, claimed by the company in a statement.

"We are focused on setting our strong foot in Surat in the coming months through this funding round and develop our SOPs for expansion in multiple cities which includes Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Rajkot," said Pragya Mittal, CMO and co-founder, EVIFY.

EVIFY Logitech Pvt.Ltd aims to transform the country's last-mile deliveries to be electric and environment-friendly. The platform is working towards improving the EV value chain with emphasis on sustainability. The company is targeting to reconstruct the EV logistics domain with a special focus on driver safety and security, constant effort to go carbon negative and accelerate technology support for client partners as well as its employees, as per company statement.