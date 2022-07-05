UAE-Based Lyve Global Launches Podcast Focused On Logistics, E-Commerce, And Business Strategy

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Lyve Global, a UAE-based logistics solutions and technology company, has launched #LyveTalks, a podcast series focused on exploring best practice insights and industry knowledge from the MENA region's most promising entrepreneurs.

Shutterstock

With Lyve being one of the first technology and logistics company to create its own podcast series in the region, the #LyveTalks podcast is hosted by Karim Bakhache, Vice President of Strategy at Lyve. The podcast aims to encourage open, casual, and in-depth conversations with industry experts on a range of topics, including digital transformation, logistics, e-commerce, business strategy, and more.

Available on Lyve's website and on its YouTube channel, the first episode of #LyveTalks featured Nader Musetif, Chief Investment Officer, at Lyve, who leads mergers and acquisitions (M&A), investments, and corporate development activities at the enterprise, with a focus on expanding the company's footprint across various markets and diversifying its product offering.

Released on June 21, 2022, the episode delved into organic and inorganic growth in business, as well as implementing inorganic growth strategies, and what it takes to lead successful mergers and acquisitions. The episode aligns with the company's plans for its next stage of growth, including acquisitions of companies that complement the development of Lyve's regional logistics ecosystem.

According to a release, Lyve's corporate development and M&A strategy is slated to help build a solid digital infrastructure that will boost the company's transactions, as well as harness digital transformation trends.

With investments and M&A being one of Lyve's top priorities, the launch of the podcast comes at an opportune time, said Nader Museitif, Chief Investment Officer, Lyve. "I think the podcast is a great way for us to create awareness about how we're approaching our next phase of growth," he said. "The first episode was, for us, to create awareness about how we're approaching our next phase of growth. The first episode talks about how we approach inorganic growth, and how it aligns with the overall strategy of the business. I encourage listeners to use this as a starting point to create meaningful ongoing interactions with us at Lyve."

