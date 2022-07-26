6 Great Content Marketing Examples for Fintech Startups

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As of November last year, there were over 26,000 fintech startups globally, up from over 12,000 in 2019. This figure is expected to rise further, thanks to the increasing adoption of fintech services by consumers. Juniper Research predicted that there will be 4.2 billion digital banking users by 2026, compared to 2.5 billion in 2021. The scene is getting incredibly crowded, and both established fintech companies and startups must look for creative ways to drive customer acquisition and fight for the spotlight.

Content marketing can be a great way for businesses to get the word out there. Not only is it an excellent SEO tool to help increase brand visibility, but a well-thought-out content strategy can be a cost-effective way to engage with existing customers and prospects, as well as generate leads. For instance, Demand Metric reported that content marketing costs 62% less than traditional marketing and generates three times more leads per dollar spent.

In this piece, I'll share a few great content marketing examples currently employed by successful fintech startups, which may serve as a reference for other fintech entrepreneurs who are looking to boost their content strategies.

1. Hex Trust

Fast-expanding digital asset custody provider, Hex Trust, specializes in custody, DeFi, brokerage and financing solutions for financial organizations and private clients. They have an A+ resource center that contains a blog, industry insights, company news and online videos, along with Hex Trust's interviews in webinars and panels. The contents are updated regularly and well-organized, enabling easy navigation. In the Hex Trust's Review of the Month, they give a monthly business update, so you can read about the company's activities and developments at a glance. The focus on the customer is also evident, because their articles are centered on issues and topics that companies with digital assets face. They provide in-depth insights into the issues themselves and how Hex Trust can play a role as a custodian.

2. Bowtie Life Insurance

Founded in 2018, Bowtie Life Insurance is Hong Kong's first licensed digital insurer that is focused on providing affordable and direct-to-consumer insurance plans. They have a useful blog featuring diverse insurance and healthcare topics, Hong Kong-specific medical matters and company updates. But what I especially like are the Bowtie Customer Testimonials; real-life stories in which customers share how they used Bowtie to solve their medical issues. These meaningful stories add a nice personal touch to the brand and are an example of promoting your products without coming across as too hard-sell.

3. Velotrade

Interested to know more about trade finance or invoice discounting? Do you need to decide whether you should opt for invoice financing or invoice factoring? Maybe you want to learn about the risks and benefits involved with supply chain financing or figure out how to sell your invoices on marketplaces. Velotrade, the digital trade finance platform that matches businesses in need of financing with investors, has it all covered. In addition to a helpful blog, Velotrade has a very comprehensive learning center full of practical how-tos, expert guides, articles and videos to help you navigate the complex world of trade financing.

4. HashKey Group

Another great example of fintech content marketing is demonstrated by HashKey Group, the Asia-based digital asset management and blockchain solutions provider. They feature an extensive insights and research section containing weekly market round-ups, how-to guides, white papers, published research and podcasts where industry experts discuss diverse topics and provide insights. There is a separate blockchain research center, in which HashKey's Chief Economist David Zou shares the latest in-depth research on blockchain and virtual assets. The reports are free and can be easily accessed. HashKey gives visitors the option to subscribe and receive notifications for future articles, which is a smart way to build a loyal fan base.

Moreover, HashKey offers free educational content through its "HashKey Academy" and "HashKey Learn," with tutorial videos, where you can learn about specific topics like tokenization, privacy, smart contract networks and Ethereum upgrades.

5. Aqumon

Digital investment platform, Aqumon, does a great job in terms of offering market-driven fintech content. Their blog features company news, investing 101 tips, market and research insights, as well as short stories called "Money Talks," which are interviews with real-life people to discuss their relationship with money. The contents look polished and are organized in a reader-friendly way. Their articles include compelling charts and infographics for illustration, making them easier to read and understand.

6. OneDegree

Virtual insurer, OneDegree, has a simple but robust blog that is set up in a way to help visitors find the most relevant content easily, with blog posts split into categories such as "Pet Classroom," "Home Buyers Tips," "Health Hub," "Pet Insurance," "Critical Illness Insurance," "Fire Insurance" and "Home Insurance." It supplies short stories, useful tips and advanced insurance and healthcare information to help people make better insurance decisions. OneDegree does an awesome job of presenting insurance information in a way that is easy to understand while not being too overtly promotional. The narratives are clear, conversational and engaging, and it doesn't feel like you are reading some boring banking document. The site also houses an Insurance 101 section that translates key insurance jargon into plain consumer language.

Content marketing — when done properly — can help raise awareness, increase engagement and eventually generate sales leads. It can yield encouraging results for the fintech industry in particular, where trust and consumer confidence are crucial. The key is to identify who your customers are, what information needs they have and provide the information to them in a compelling and user-friendly way.