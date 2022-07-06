Emiza Acquires Shippigo

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With a vision to bolster Emiza's technology and shipping capabilities, and provide its customers a single-window solution, they have acquired Shippigo, which integrates its shipping technology to provide supply chain enablement for consumer brands across D2C and B2B channels. This acquisition will allow Emiza to leverage Shippigo's technology backend to provide a one-stop solution covering the entire product journey from warehousing to last mile delivery.

Company handout

"At Emiza, we have been relentlessly working towards taking our offerings to the next level by incorporating technology. We are thrilled to integrate Shippigo's advanced, tech-smart solutions into our existing processes. This will enable us to extend the features and benefits to our clients for a seamless fulfilment journey from factory to consumer. With that in mind, we are delighted to welcome the Shippigo team into our growing family," said Ajay Rao, founder and CEO, Emiza Inc.

Emiza has been a prominent player in the warehousing sector by providing services to over 150 brands, ranging from beauty, personal care and fashion to electronics, appliances, food and nutrition. The company aims to evolve, enable and empower SMBs' fulfilment operations and is the trusted 3PL partner to more than 150 B2C and B2B brands across India. The platform offers logistics services across 8 cities with 17 warehouses that specializes in omnichannel and multichannel, claimed by the company in a statement.

"With this partnership, we look forward to build an unstoppable synergy between technology and warehousing, fulfilment and last-mile. Emiza with Shippigo will enable a friction-free environment for the consumer brands to ship their products to the end customer. We can assure you that the result of this amalgamation of technologies and cutting-edge solutions in the warehousing and shipment sector will be unmatched," said Nitish Gupta, co-founder and CTO, Shippigo.

Shippigo is a multi-carrier shipping solution for e-tailers who can integrate their shopping carts or webstores to import shipping details and process shipments to their end customer. It provides a plug-and-play solution that enables businesses to start shipping across the world in an instant.