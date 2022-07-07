Google Launches Startup School India For Small-City Startups

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Google, has launched the Startup School India (SSI), a platform in which Google will bring together investors, successful entrepreneurs and programmers from the smaller cities. Google aims to reach out to a bare minimum of 10,000 startups with this program.

According to reports, startup school India is a nine-week program, virtually delivered, that have healthy conversation between Google leaders and collaborators from across the startup ecosystem which includes fintech, business-to-business and business-to-consumer e-commerce, social media and networking and other sectors. The curriculum, reportedly, will cover instructional modules on subjects like shaping an effective products strategy, deep dives on product user value, building apps for customers, driving user acquisition among others.

As per market analysis, with close to 70,000 startups, India holds the third position as a birthing ground for startups in the world. "Startups are no longer restricted to Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai or Hyderabad. We have multitudes of fast-growing startups headquartered in Centers such as Jaipur, Indore, Gorakhpur and more. In fact, these account for nearly 50 per cent of all recognized startups in India today," said Aditya Swamy, director, Play Partnerships Google, in a blogpost.

He also added, "About 90 per cent of all startups fail within the first five years of their journey. This happens because of some key reasons such as unmanaged cash burn, flawed demand assessment, ineffective feedback loops or lack of leadership. There is a need for programs which can organize this knowledge into a structured curriculum and deliver it across a wide footprint. Startup school India, a Google for startup initiative is designed to do precisely that as we align our efforts to support this expansion."

As per the blogpost, Rahul Garg, founder of Moglix said, "The combination of intellectual power, original thinking, creative application and technology, as well as a fertile economic ground to experiment in a market full of problems and opportunities, has resulted in considerable growth of these businesses, with many of them turning into Unicorns. The Google Startup School will provide an avenue to entrepreneurs to come out of their closet and look for opportunities."

Aimed at early-stage founders with a minimum viable product, the Google Startup School provides the flexibility of a virtual curriculum and allows attendees to pick and choose the modules they would like to tune in for.