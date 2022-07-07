Baby Product Brand R For Rabbit Ties Up With Actor Soha Ali Khan

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The D2C baby product brand, R for Rabbit collaborated with Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan while launching its digital ad campaign which talks about the benefits of using a lightweight Feather Diaper. The brand association with Khan is for a limited period.

Soha Ali Khan for R For Rabbit

Kunal Popat, Founder, R for Rabbit, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with one of the most influential Bollywood actresses Soha Ali Khan, for our recent ad launch for 'Feather Diaper'. Our recently launched 'Feather Diaper' is light as a feather, soft, and embedded with 10 million pores, making it highly breathable and keeping the baby rash-free. In our new ad, Soha has exclusively highlighted its features and her recommendation to all the new mommies. In the ad, Soha Ali Khan perfectly mentions that R for Rabbit equals R for Responsible, easing the process of diaper change for parents and kids with our amazing Feather Diapers."

"Investing in strong brand messaging campaigns has strengthened our position among our end consumers, investors and existing clients. As a growing Indian baby care brand, we are proud of our diverse range of baby care products. Further, we aim to capture the market by offering quality and affordable products to every new mom," he further added.

The name 'Feather' defines the USP of the product as highly lightweight and super thin. The company intends to solve parents' pain points by introducing an entire range that assures 12-hour absorption and is breathable, allowing the baby to be comfortable and have fun without any rashes or feeling heaviness. This chemical-free diaper is also best suited for sensitive skin types.

Soha Ali Khan, Bollywood actor, says in the video reel "Feather diapers are as soft and thin as a feather. I came across many diapers but found solace in these international quality premium diapers. These diapers have 10 million pores, making it highly breathable which keeps the baby free from rashes."

The R for Rabbit team comprises young professionals dedicated to making the parenting experience simpler and easier. The company recently raised Series A funding of INR 40 crores from Private Equity Firm Xponentia Capital Partners.