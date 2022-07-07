The Designer's Class Raises $1 Million In Series A Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Designer's Class, an e-learning platform focusing on varied design verticals, has raised $1 million in Series A funding round from a set of angel investors led by Shivtej Investment Advisory Ltd, represented by Pratik Bafna and Anupam Lunavat. The fund will be utilized to enable the platform's e-learning design venture to strengthen its immersive learning technology infrastructure, enhance its online course portfolio, add more languages to the platform and execute its mission of democratizing design education in its entirety.

Company handout

"We have been looking at raising funds from strategic investors so that we can add more value to India's design ecosystem through rich design pedagogy. We are committed to deliver premium design education for future design enthusiasts making them quality oriented, affordable and future ready. By 2025, we are looking at providing more than 200 design related courses in over 50 design-based verticals to a student-base of 100,000 candidates," said Samarth Bajaj, co-founder and CEO, The Designer's Class.

The platform offers courses which are designed with high quality global content curated by academic thinkers enabling self-paced learning, coupled with engaging workbooks, demos and quizzes. It also aims to make the education accessible cutting across demographics and hence all its courses are available in 7 different languages, claimed by the company in a statement.

"By democratizing design education, The Designer's Class is contributing towards building skilled manpower in all design verticals. Quality manpower will help India build design products with world class specs and compete globally," said Anupam Lunavat, Investor.