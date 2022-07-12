Shikhar Dhawan Collaborates With Bliv.Club And WIOM To Launch Metaverse Sports City

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Shikhar Dhawan, India's leading cricketer, has announced his collaboration with web3 fintech startup, Bliv.Club and web3 metaverse startup, WIOM, to launch a sports city in the metaverse.

"I have always tried to keep abreast with tech brands. With the evolving internet consumption trends of millennials and Gen Z, our multifaceted team is pushing the boundaries in the virtual reality space to make it truly democratic and accessible for everyone. We are building a fully functional and sustainable multiverse economy to narrow the gap between the existing offline sports or fitness avenues and metaverse," said Shikhar Dhawan.

This soon-to-be-launched multifaceted sports city will be home to cricket stadiums, a sportsplex, a sports café, gym, e-sports zone, cottages running tracks, 3D immersive sports museum, sports library, an arena for other sports and much more. In addition, it is claimed that exciting collaborations with other prominent sports personalities and sports communities are coming up.

"This initiative aims at the development of a sports universe enthusiasts. This will essentially be a sports city built on the latest blockchain-based tech stack, with the idea of evolving into a community-owned and decentralized platform enabling utility token dApps and an XR-based pedagogy ecosystem," said Abhinav Tandon, founder, WIOM.

"This 3D immersive world called metaverse will have the best technological innovation available. Knowing the value of the community-owned platform in web3, this virtual city will have a special place for its residents and users. As a web3 fintech company, our goal will always be to bring futuristic solutions today to the masses," said Vikas Singh, co-founder, Bliv.Club.

As per reports, the global sports market is expected to grow from $354.96 billion in 2021 to $501.43 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 41.3 per cent, whereas, the global metaverse market is expected to reach a market value of around $1803 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of above 45.8 per cent.