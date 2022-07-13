Ola Electric Unveils Indigenous Lithium-Ion Cell

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ola Electric, the homegrown electric vehicle manufacturers, has unveiled its indigenously manufactured lithium-ion cell, NMC 2170. Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and CEO, Ola Electric, has tweeted the company's plans to expand its cell technology game and thereby reducing the dependency on imports for EV manufacturing.

Aggarwal tweeted, "The cell is the heart of the evolution. We need to make our own technology to scale faster and innovate. Much more in the pipeline on our cell technology roadmap."

The company claimed that it will begin the mass production of its in-house cell from its Chennai-based gigafactory by 2023. As per a statement by the company, "The use of specific chemistry and materials enable the cell to pack more energy in a given space and also improves the overall life cycle of the cell. It has been developed keeping the indigenous conditions at the core. Our first indigenously made lithium-ion cell is also the first of many of our cell technology roadmap. Having a robust local EV ecosystem is important for India to become a global EV hub."

As per earlier reports, the Bengaluru-based EV maker, recently allocated 20GWh capacity under the ACC PLI scheme by the government of India for developing advanced cells in India and is setting up a cutting-edge cell manufacturing facility.

Recently, it is also reported that, Ola Electric has invested $100 million in the research and development of its lithium-ion battery cells. It is said that the company has employed over 200 researchers for the R&D process.