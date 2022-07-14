#TwitterDown: Mass Outage Hits Millions of Twitter Users
The outages began early Thursday morning.
Where do people turn to when Twitter is down?
It's a question Twitter's millions of users asked early Thursday morning when the site unexpectedly shut down for around 40 minutes.
According to DownDetector, users cited issues with the site around 7:58 a.m. when 5,286 reports of the social media platform being down were recorded, peaking at 8:13 a.m. when around 29,050 users reported outages.
The service resumed around 8:40 a.m. when Tweets began posting and loading.
#TwitterDown was still one of the top trending topics on the website as of 10:00 a.m., with hundreds of thousands of users posting memes and jokes about the earlier outages.
#Twitterdown— Hemant (@Sportscasmm) July 14, 2022
Me apologizing to my internet after blaming it for twitter being down: pic.twitter.com/6tuKOWWPjD
When Twitter is down and you can't go on Twitter to find out if it's down cos it's down #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/qUJIQrTeEs— Leighanne (@TinyPurplePug) July 14, 2022
Me entering Instagram while twitter is down #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/fILwo4dJHD— Alex (@alexculee) July 14, 2022
Twitter watching me search " is Twitter down " in the search bar #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/nA4kGRJ5Lx— (@_ItsMeBB_) July 14, 2022
where do i complain about twitter being down when twitter is down!? #twitterdown pic.twitter.com/r57IzZEiEn— Seddera Side (@sedderaside) July 14, 2022
Twitter Support acknowledged the outage on its account around 9:10 a.m. EST.
"Some of you are having issues accessing Twitter and we're working to get it back up and running for everyone," the company said. "Thanks for sticking with us."
Thursday's outages come at a contentious time for the company, which sued billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday for dropping out of his bid to acquire the company for an estimated $44 billion. The social media giant is hoping to bring the deal to completion.
Twitter has not yet revealed what may have caused the mass outages.
Twitter was down around 48% in a one-year period as of Thursday morning.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
Can Rituals Fix Our Soulless Corporate Culture? A Ritual Designer Says Yes, But Some Fear Giving Even More of Themselves to the Office.
-
Want to Increase Sales? Leverage This Brand Hack.
-
These College Kids Bought a Custom T-Shirt Company With Their Bar Mitzvah Money. Now It's a $40 Million Business.
-
5 Streams of Income That Will Grow Your Wealth
-
This Cult-Favorite Pottery Brand Was Founded by the Great-Grandson of Henri Matisse. Now, Its Factory Is an Experiment in Equitable Labor Practices.
-
Is Your Digital Marketing Strategy Missing the Mark? Here's How to Tell.
-
'There's Often No Right Answer': A Famous Economist Explains the Smartest Way to Tackle Life's 'Wild Problems'