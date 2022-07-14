Where do people turn to when Twitter is down?

It's a question Twitter's millions of users asked early Thursday morning when the site unexpectedly shut down for around 40 minutes.

According to DownDetector, users cited issues with the site around 7:58 a.m. when 5,286 reports of the social media platform being down were recorded, peaking at 8:13 a.m. when around 29,050 users reported outages.

The service resumed around 8:40 a.m. when Tweets began posting and loading.

#TwitterDown was still one of the top trending topics on the website as of 10:00 a.m., with hundreds of thousands of users posting memes and jokes about the earlier outages.

#Twitterdown



Me apologizing to my internet after blaming it for twitter being down: pic.twitter.com/6tuKOWWPjD — Hemant (@Sportscasmm) July 14, 2022

When Twitter is down and you can't go on Twitter to find out if it's down cos it's down #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/qUJIQrTeEs — Leighanne (@TinyPurplePug) July 14, 2022

Me entering Instagram while twitter is down #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/fILwo4dJHD — Alex  (@alexculee) July 14, 2022

Twitter watching me search " is Twitter down " in the search bar #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/nA4kGRJ5Lx — (@_ItsMeBB_) July 14, 2022

where do i complain about twitter being down when twitter is down!? #twitterdown pic.twitter.com/r57IzZEiEn — Seddera Side (@sedderaside) July 14, 2022

Twitter Support acknowledged the outage on its account around 9:10 a.m. EST.

"Some of you are having issues accessing Twitter and we're working to get it back up and running for everyone," the company said. "Thanks for sticking with us."

Thursday's outages come at a contentious time for the company, which sued billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday for dropping out of his bid to acquire the company for an estimated $44 billion. The social media giant is hoping to bring the deal to completion.

Twitter has not yet revealed what may have caused the mass outages.

Twitter was down around 48% in a one-year period as of Thursday morning.