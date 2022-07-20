YouTube To Roll Out Live Shopping Features

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

YouTube, the video streaming platform, on Tuesday, announced that it will roll out shoppable content for YouTube viewers in the United States, India and Brazil, from next week onwards.

Pexels

"We know that creators and viewers have a unique relationship and it is the trust between them that helps inform what viewers ultimately buy. In fact, according to a study we ran in partnership with Publicis and TalkShoppe, 89 per cent of viewers agree that YouTube creators give recommendations they can trust. So, it is important that everything we are working on in YouTube Shopping is in support of ensuring a seamless viewer and creator experience," said YouTube in a blogpost.

As a part of this new venture, YouTube also notified about its partnership with Shopify, an e-commerce enabler that integrates live shopping on the platform. This will ultimately help the content creators to integrate their Shopify stores to their respective YouTube Channel.

"We are announcing our partnership with Shopify to enable creators and merchants to easily feature their products across their YouTube channels and content. Now eligible creators can link their Shopify store to their YouTube channel in just a few steps," said YouTube.

Commenting on the partnership, Kaz Nejatian, VP of product at Shopify said, "Shopify is the commerce infrastructure of the internet, powering millions of independent businesses all over the world. We believe creators are the next generation of merchants and YouTube has been a long-time leader in powering this new cohort of entrepreneurs. We are excited to partner with YouTube, and help scale the creator economy into its next phase of growth."

As per YouTube, it continues to expand shopping across live, shorts and long form video to help more creators connect with their viewers and fans in fun, creative ways and can't wait to see how the creators bring shopping to life on YouTube.