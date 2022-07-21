The Healthy Company Raises Undisclosed Amount In Pre-Series A Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Healthy Company, a health and wellness platform, has raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-Series A funding round, led by Inflection Point Ventures. The fund raised will be utilized for marketing, research and development, and channel expansion.

Company handout

"We are on a mission to shift the way you perceive health and our ammunition is powerful superfoods. We have ensured these products are delicious, so eating right does not feel like a chore. They are designed to deliver happiness in composition, taste and results," said Devansh Jain, co-founder, The Healthy Company.

The platform is trying to disrupt the market through outcome-based product bundling along with services for a personalized nutrition consultation. The products are currently sold through the THC portal and other top marketplaces, including Amazon, Flipkart and Nykaa. The company has helped customers across India lose over 1,20,000 kilos naturally with over 94 per cent success rate in healthy reduction of body mass index and immensely improved the quality of life, claimed by the company in a statement.

"Healthy choices are now a way of life and it cuts across age segments. THC's offerings have helped consumers to enjoy being on diet and achieve their weight loss and fitness goals. We understand this segment quite well and can provide insights to the team on scaling their business. The organic synergy between IPV and THC has led to closing this round with the company," said Vinay Bansal, founder and CEO, Inflection Point Ventures.

Founded in 2018 by Devansh Jain Nawal and Ackshay Jain, The Healthy Company's every product comes with a plan that guides you through your nutritional requirements every day.

As per market studies, the weight loss and weight management diet market size were valued at $192.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $295.3 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 7 per cent. The Asia-Pacific region would exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.6 per cent during 2021 to 2027.