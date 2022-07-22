Auxano Capital Raises $25 Million To Empower Startups

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Auxano Capital, an early-stage venture capital firm, has raised $25 million fund to empower startups to achieve their true growth potential and enable HNIs to participate in the Indian unicorn story. The VC firm raised this fund pool through its network of HNIs, UHNIs and Family Offices. The firm aims to achieve its first close of the fund by the end of this quarter. It plans to utilize the latest stream funds in line with the investment thesis and allocation strategy based on two criteria, business classification (category creator, market creator and market owner) and stage of the business (Seed, pre-Series and Series A or B).

"Auxano's investment thesis primarily revolves around investing in next generation technology led and consumer focused businesses driven by the subscription economy. As a principal, we give importance to a thorough due diligence at the time of investing and continue to monitor and provide business support across the investment journey. With this new set of funds, we have a deployment period of 18 months and we aim to drive growth of the budding entrepreneurs and companies in every stage of their entrepreneurial journey. Currently, we are also in the process of finalizing the right set of partners for the fund who would be keen to onboard with us on this exciting journey," said Brijesh Damodaran, co-founder and chief investment officer, Auxano Capital.

The homegrown VC company was established to foster entrepreneurship, innovation and growth. It has invested in more than 20 startups, a corpus more than $7.5 million through SPVs and its fund. With the growing acceptance of the startup space and rising investment opportunities, it has also launched Auxano Dawn Fund with an additional corpus of $25 million, which is proposed to be deployed over the next 30 months, claimed by the company in a statement.

Incorporated as a venture capital firm in 2016 by Brijesh Damodaran and Ashish Padiyar, Auxano Capital strategically invests in early to growth-stage businesses with a sector-agnostic approach.