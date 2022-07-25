Spardha Raises INR 8 Crore From Mumbai Angels & Other Investors

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Spardha, a digital training platform, has raised INR 8 crore in a Series A2 round of funding from Mumbai Angels, a platform for private investments, as well as other investors. Spardha will leverage the funds to expand its sales and operations team, upgrade its products, build its brand, and ramp up its marketing efforts to gain a stronghold in the global market, said a statement.

freepik

"Spardha's mission is to contribute to the holistic development of our students and teachers. We want to become the most trusted platform for Performing Arts Education globally. We have achieved a healthy user base of 15,000 so far. We are thankful to be backed by marquee investors who have placed their faith in us. We believe this funding will help us achieve our goal of expanding our footprint and augmenting our product offerings," added Saurabh Srivastav, founder and CEO, Spardha.

"Increasing consumer propensity for flexibility and reduced cost has made online learning a preferred option worldwide. With geographic barriers fading away in response to the online skilling revolution, there is a huge market yet to be explored. I am confident that Spardha is well placed to exploit this burgeoning glocal demand with its well-established global presence and versatile music platform," said Nandini Mansighka, CEO and co-founder, Mumbai Angels.

Using its curated curriculum, certified trainers, and state-of-the-art technology, Spardha claims to be expanding within India as well as in the international markets. Headquartered in Pune, the company offers professional teachers, a result-oriented curriculum, personalized musical journeys for different student personas, and a digital platform where you can perform online, jamming, practice with your friends/peers, compete with your peers, co-create music with your peers and launch your own compositions.

The company plans to garner a user base of 50,000 in the coming months. With over 400 certified teachers on its platform across Hindustani, Carnatic, and Western Music, Spardha is one of the fastest-growing online music schools globally, said the statement.