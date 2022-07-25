Its Time For India To Adopt World Standards In Cotton Productivity, Says Piyush Goyal

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Piyush Goyal, Union minister for commerce and industry, textiles, consumer affairs and food and public distribution, has reportedly said that, it's time for India to adopt world standards in cotton productivity. He also said that all stakeholders must perform best practices to boost cotton productivity in India.

Pexels

"It is time for India to adopt world standards in cotton productivity. All stakeholders must share best practices to boost cotton productivity in India to boost farmer incomes. The private sector must contribute to boost research in productivity, farmers education as well as branding to which government would provide matching support. The private sector has to act in a mission mode to strengthen the cotton value chain. We need to brand our own cotton which is good quality by equal contribution from industry," said Goyal, while speaking at an interactive meeting with stakeholders of the cotton textile value chain held at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi.

According to his words, cotton works like a bridge between agriculture and textile sector. Cotton-based products have a significant share of total textiles and apparel products both at the domestic and international levels. In his words, "With market access opening through FTAs, it is imperative to get our act together to enhance both productivity and quality. It is vital to increase yield and profit margins for cotton farmers by creating awareness about right seeds and encouraging farmers to adopt modern technology and progressive agricultural practices."

Narendra Singh Tomar, said in a news report quoted as saying, "The growth of cotton production and productivity is vital to employment growth in the country. The short-term and long-term strategies are needed to be worked out for boosting productivity."

As per reports, cotton production in India is projected to reach 7.2 million tonnes by 2030. It is also said that India is the world's largest producer of cotton and the production stood at 360.13 lakh bales for the crop year of October 2021 to September 2022.