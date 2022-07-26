Abhishek Bachchan, Vita Dani Launch Fan-Designed Kits For Chennaiyin FC 2022-23 Campaign

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Chennaiyin FC unveiled their kits for the 2022-23 season in Chennai over the weekend. In what is a first for an Indian Super League club, all three kits – home, away and third – were designed by fans following a contest conducted earlier this year.

Chennaiyin FC co-owner Abhishek Bachchan

Co-owners Vita Dani and Abhishek Bachchan alongside Rajesh Kharabanda, MD and CEO of NIVIA – Chennaiyin FC's official kit partner, spoke at the event.

Also, in attendance were Chennaiyin FC players Anirudh Thapa, Rafael Crivellaro, Fallou Diagne, Romario Jesuraj, Debjit Majumder and head coach Thomas Brdaric.

"The kits being designed completely by the fans is a strong testament to the happiness and excitement we feel coming back to Chennai. All three kits reflect the emotions and pulse of the city from a fan's view, and how it can get more accurate than that?" co-owner Vita Dani said.

Fans from all over the world were invited to submit their designs and the story that inspired their design. From close to about 50 entries, Aynstine Thomas Jesudas and Ramkumar B's kit renditions were shortlisted.

"It's great to be back in Chennai after a long and be among our extended family (our fans). Our stadium is one of the most intimidating places for opposite teams thanks to our fans. CFC is known for its fighting spirit and we look forward to the new season. We promise a great style of play and we look forward to your sports (fans). We have a new young and dynamic team and a new coach in Thomas.. and we look to deliver," said co-owner Abhishek Bachchan.

Rajesh Kharabanda, MD and CEO of NIVIA further added, "We have always believed in the fans first philosophy and we take immense pride in the fact that we are partners on this and want to thank you for all the support."

The third kit is more contemporary and yellow in colour, reflecting the energy of the city. It also has Drishti Bommai printed at the bottom with a pattern at the top.