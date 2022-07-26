Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bundle O Joy, a Bangalore-based online shopping platform, has raised $500,000 in pre-Seed funding round led by CIIE.CO. The round also witnessed participation of Dexter Angels, Kunal Shah (Cred), Sujeet Kumar (Udaan), Revant Bhate (Mosaic Wellness), Shivani Poddar (Fab Alley), Anil Goteti (Protonn) among others. The fund raised will be utilized to enhance the technology offerings, streamline the supply chain, category addition as well as talent acquisition.

Pexels

"Retail for children is a cluttered space with everything under the sun being shown together. Today, parents look for some guidance of what is right for the super fast-growing child at every stage. This allows a huge opportunity to make the current sub-optimal shopping experience better. We are thrilled with the trust instilled in us by our customers, supply partners and investors as we build a curated shopping site for every child," said Akriti Gupta, founder, Bundle O Joy.

In the coming months, the company plans to scale their offerings and provide an enhanced experience for its customers while holistically looking at manufacturing, retail, changing customer needs and distribution among others, claimed by the company in a statement.

"We believe, Bundle O Joy has identified a void in the children's retail segment. The existing online platforms whether horizontal or vertical don't provide an experience at par with the evolving buying behavior of the parents. We are excited to partner with the founding team in the emerging category of personalized shopping experience in children's retail," said Vipul Patel, partner, CIIE.CO.

Founded in 2022 by Akriti Gupta, Bundle O Joy identified the massive need for a personalized store that understands a parent's changing needs and keeps evolving as the child grows. They currently operate in apparels, footwear, toys, books and accessories.