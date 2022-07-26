Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Brooklyn Bishop Allegedly Robbed of $1 Million in Jewelry During Livestreamed Service

Bishop Lamor M. Whitehead was delivering his Sunday sermon in New York when he and his wife were allegedly robbed by three men at gunpoint.

By

There's nothing holy about this situation!

Instagram via Lamor M Whitehead
A Brooklyn-based Bishop was robbed at gunpoint during one of his sermons — and the entire incident was caught on a livestream camera.

Three masked gunmen entered the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries church in Brooklyn's Canarsie neighborhood around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, where they approached Bishop Lamor M. Whitehead, 44, and his wife, and took off with allegedly over $1 million worth of jewelry, according to police.

On camera, Whitehead begins to look fearful before saying "alright, alright, alright" several times as he softly hits the floor on the altar.

"That -- 'all right, all right, all right' -- is pretty much stating that I don't want, I'm not going to do anything, right, 'cause I know y'all coming for me, y'all coming straight to me. I don't want my parishioners hurt," Whitehead told CBS News.

Whitehead said that the alleged robbers stole his bishop's ring and chain along with his wedding ring, and took all of his wife's jewelry.

The bishop has garnered a reputation for being "flashy", often donning fancy designer suits and jewels as portrayed on his Instagram.

Whitehead's lifestyle choices have been drawing in mixed reactions on social media.

"It's not about me being flashy. It's about me purchasing what I want to purchase," he said on Instagram. "It's my prerogative to purchase what I want to purchase. If I worked hard for it, I can purchase what I want to purchase."

Bishop Whitehead maintains that his parish is "traumatized," taking to his Instagram live on Tuesday to preach a sermon about healing.

Police have not yet verified whether or not the suspects have been identified or found. Entrepreneur has not verified the video.

