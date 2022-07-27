Interality Raises Undisclosed Amount In Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Interality, a virtual world building engine startup, has raised an undisclosed amount in Seed funding round led by leading angel investors and venture capitalists, including Maninder Gulati (global chief strategy officer, OYO), Jayant Kanani (co-founder and CEO, Polygon), Alvin Tse (CEO, Xiaomi India), Sam Shergill (ex-CEO and founder, Sony India), Adept Ventures among others. The fund raised will be used to strengthen the startup's product, design and hire global talent. It will also invest in hiring across engineering, product, technical design and BD.

"AR/VR is foundational and transformative for building the next generation of content, commerce and culture in the metaverse and we are building the go-to platform where these would reside at. The funds will help us to develop cutting edge products to power the next phase of our growth and achieve the product-market fit," said Farheen Ahmad, founder and CEO, Interality.

The startup offers a host of tools and technologies that facilitates the in-world economy through the monetization of experiences, AR/VR content, and digital assets among others. The platform also comes equipped with many first-in-segment features such as interoperability, a multichain support system and XR capabilities. For the next few months, the startup will open its beta access to creators, communities and brands to build and launch their own metaverse ecosystems, claimed by the startup in a statement.

Founded by Farheen Ahmad and Malav Shah, along with a founding team of XR engineers and designers. Interality is a virtual world engine. Creators, communities and brands can launch their own virtual worlds where they can create and monetize in-world content, products and experiences in the metaverse.