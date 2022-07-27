SportVot Raises Undisclosed Amount In Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

SportVot, a sportstech company, has raised an undisclosed amount in Seed funding round led by Ankur Capital. The round also saw participation from Capital A, SucSEED Indovation Fund and Marwah Sports. The platform not only enables streaming with the least amount of resources but also has a rich layer of tools overlay to edit, analyze and share the video across various channels.

Company handout

"The latest fundraise will help us scale our product and technology. We look to expand into new geographies across the country and bring access to live video capture to as many sports games as possible. We are extremely delighted to have our new investors on board and I look forward to working together with them as we discover the next generation of sports talent across the country," said Sidhhant, co-founder, SportVot.

SportVot, with its cutting-edge technology, is the only tech player in India focused on this area. It has streamed over 18,000 sports matches, amassed 75 million views and featured over 90,000 upcoming athletes so far. SportVot will enable every match being played in the remotest part of the country to be available for scouts sitting in urban India, claimed by the company in a statement.

"SportVot enables young sports persons to showcase their talent and be discovered, leading to penetration of sports into the masses and making India a leading sports nation," said Rema Subramanian, managing partner, Ankur Capital.

According to reports, with internet penetration, sports viewership is increasing day by day. Events such as the pro-Kabaddi league gets more than 330 million views every season and its success has spawned multiple tournaments across the country at all levels, that has drawn thousands of players.

Led by Sidhhant, Shubangi and Yash, SportVot has the right mix of technologists and sports enthusiasts to create a global sportstech platform.