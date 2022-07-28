Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

GetSupp raises INR 9.5 crore in Seed funding round led by General Catalyst and Better Capital. The round also saw participation from some marquee angel investors which includes Saurabh Garg (founder, NoBroker), Ankit Nagori (founder, Curefoods), Kunal Shah (founder, Cred), Rohit Kapoor (global CMO, Oyo), Mohit Sud (VP marketing, Unilever), We Founders Circle and others.

Company handout

"Our mission is to help every Indian discover the power of nutrition and how right supplementation can help overcome concerns and increase quality of life significantly. As of now, the entire from discovery to right usage to adherence is broken and that is the reason why penetration of supplements is miniscule when compared to other countries. GetSupp helps the customers discover the right supplements and handholds them through the entire journey," said Arpit Gupta, co-founder and CEO, GetSupp.

The company will focus on strengthening their technology across the value chain to improve customer experience and make the entire journey seamless and easy for the users. It would partner with major brands in the nutrition space to provide best options to all customers, claimed by the company in a statement.

"The Indian consumer, today, is discerning and demands more. GetSupp has a world class founding team that is building this service and we are excited to partner closely on this journey," said Anand Chandrasekaran, partner, General Catalyst.

GetSupp is an AI-driven nutrition and food supplements marketplace for users to learn, discover and buy the best supplement through a tailored purchase experience and see visible results via personalized post purchase journey.

"India is heavily nutrient-deficient and everyone discovers this at some point. But there is no solution that helps them comprehensively from learning about the deficiency correctly to starting the use of supplements and getting help for ongoing adherence. GetSupp is addressing this problem with a solution that is tailored to each user and we are excited to be founding stage partner to the team," said Vaibhav Domkundwar, Better Capital.

As per reports, the food supplements market in India is currently estimated at $5.5 billion and growing rapidly to scale to $18 billion within the next 5 years.