KNYA Med Raises Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

KNYA Med, an online medical apparel brand, has raised Seed funding led by DSG Consumer Partners. The round also saw participation from the promoter family of Narayana Health and Cipla Health among others. The fund raised will be used for product R&D, hiring across the company as well as for branding and marketing.

Pexels

"KNYA Med is razor focused to build a brand to celebrate medical professionals with the most comfortable scrubs and aprons. We are thankful to our community for making KNYA Med the most trustworthy and loved scrub brand in India," said Abhijeet and Vanshika Kaji, in a joint statement.

Since its inception, the brand has catered to more than 200 medical institutions including Reliance HN hospital, Narayana Health, Jupiter Hospital, Jaslok Hospital etc. The brand is currently growing month on month at 50 per cent and supplies across B2B and B2C retail formats, claimed by the company in a statement.

"Since founding KNYA in 2021, the team has been working closely with the medical fraternity through the pandemic to build world-class products for them. We are very excited about the growth potential of this category and the opportunity to build a category-defined brand in medical apparel," said Hariharan Premkumar, head of India, DSG Consumer Partners.

Founded in 2021 by Abhijeet Kaji and Vanshika Kaji, KNYA Med is an online medical apparel brand which ensures our medical superheroes can have high quality garments to safely carry out their work.

As per reports, there are close to 8 million medical professionals in India, out of which 3 million have joined in the last 5 years. The government of India has been focusing on increasing the penetration of doctors and nurses to support the rise in disease rates.