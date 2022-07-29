SaaS Platform Roadcast Raises $2 Million Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Roadcast, an end-to-end supply chain management solutions provider, raises $2 million in a funding round led by Jubilant FoodWorks. The fund raised will be used for the global expansion and hiring the relevant talent to build the right framework for expansion and growth. It will also be invested in AI and analytics advancements to further the logistics vertical.

"We are thrilled with the faith that Jubilant FoodWorks has shown in the company. We believe logistics is one of the fastest-growing sectors globally. With the right support, we can ace and innovate the technological advancements in the sector thus, helping commerce all over the world," said Vishal Jain, co-founder, Roadcast.

Since its operation, Roadcast has built a highly scalable and affordable solution by aiding businesses in delivery management of over 40,000 drivers and fleet connectivity of over 1,50,000 vehicles, 300 enterprises across 50 cities and 7 countries including UAE, UK, Qatar, Oman, Sri Lanka and Indonesia, claimed by the company in a statement.

Founded in 2015 by Vishal Jain, Anshul Jain and Rahul Mehra, the Delhi-based SaaS company is a technology provider for logistics enterprises. Being an industry agnostic company, Roadcast helps businesses across industries by providing them with a robust, scalable and cost-effective solution to automate operations. It's delivery and order management software offer enterprises, a reliable platform with information such as pick-up and delivery scheduling, image recognition, auto-route optimization, audio/video surveillance, distance to recipient, estimated time of arrival and more.