Blue Circle Along With Log9 Materials And Hero Electric Hosts EVConIndia 2022

Blue Circle, a sector-specific professional networking platform, in partnership with Log9 Materials, a battery technology startup, and Hero Electric, an electric scooter company, hosted the EVConIndia 2022-Electric Vehicles under the theme, Spotting the challenges and collectively charting the course, which is a premier electric vehicle conference. The conference was addressed by eminent industry leaders and experts including Sudhendu J Sinha (advisor, NITI Aayog), Randheer Singh (director, E-Mobility, NITI Aayog), Dr. Akshay Singhal (founder and CEO, Log9 Materials) and many others.

"EVConIndia provides the confluence of thought leaders and practitioners from all relevant areas to map the EV ecosystem and come up with a roadmap for the mass manufacturing and adoption of EVs in India. We are overwhelmed with the response and have achieved our objective of bringing multi-sector stakeholders together to assess the challenge and chart the way forward together," said Siddharth Anand, founder and CEO, Blue Circle.

The agenda of EVConIndia 2022 focused and revolved around reassurance on range anxiety, vehicular strength, battery safety for two-wheelers, building batteries for Indian use cases, roadmap for four-wheelers mass adoption, advancing the electrification of e-commerce, role of finance in India's transition to electric vehicles and commercial challenges for EV charging infrastructure.

"EVConIndia has been a very promising platform that brings together think tanks from the EV industry and creates an ecosystem for stimulating talks and discussions. We are glad to have partnered in this endeavor," said Dr. Akshay Singhal, founder and CEO, Log9 Materials.

A whitepaper by Alvarez and Marsal was also launched in the conference. It highlights some key challenges affecting EV adoption and talks about six key issues that includes, affordability, range anxiety, supply chain, product safety and quality and inadequate access to financing. As per the whitepaper, India requires to set up 46,000 EV charging stations by 2030 to reach the global benchmark. The paper also provides resolutions and recommendations to architect the roadmap of the industry.

"We believe that if the above-mentioned issues can be addressed by a concerted effort by the industry along with the government support, India can potentially become one of the leading markets and manufacturing hubs globally for the EV segment," said Manish Saigal, managing director, Alvarez and Marsal India.

While addressing the EVConIndia 2022, Sudhendhu J Sinha, advisor, infrastructure connectivity and electric mobility, NITI Aayog said, "The grand aspiration of the country is expressed through the government announcements and policies, which are very clear. We want to use these disruptive times to become the manufacturing hub of the world. It is vital that the quality standards are top-notch, the businesses must have better control over the supply chain and ethics should be unshakable backbone of the industry."