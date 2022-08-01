EV Startup EVIFY Raises $100,000 In Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

EVIFY, an EV logistics startup, raised $100,000 in a Seed funding round led by We Founder Circle. The round also witnessed participation from angel investors like Gaurav Singhvi, Gaurav Juneja, Saurabh Agarwal, Rajeev Goel among others. The fund raised will be used for the expansion of the company's operations, team building and technological development.

"This is a great start to fiscal year for the company. We have been working on adding technological advancements into our delivery operations such as geofencing, BMS and fleet management to revolutionize the unorganized logistics market," said Devrishi Arora, co-founder and CEO, EVIFY.

EVIFY plans to have a fleet of 2000 vehicles by the end of 2023. The company also aims to decarbonize their fleet by buying credits and the report on carbon neutrality would be released soon. Up till 2022, the platform has tracked over 70,000 green deliveries and over 3,80,000 green kilometers, claimed by the company in a statement.

"As the country is moving towards greener solutions, the brands like EVIFY will play a vital role. It is amazing how the very enthusiastic co-founders' team has innovated and is delivering a genuine solution in the logistics growth. It is not just an investment but a responsibility to support brands like EVIFY," said CA Gaurav VK Singhvi, co-founder, We Founder Circle.

EVIFY is a tech braced startup providing green logistics solutions to e-commerce giants through its fleet of electric vehicles that designs a full stack tech platform which would cover vehicle analytics, battery analytics, BMS, telematics, route optimization and so on under one platform.