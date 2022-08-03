WebEngage Raises $20 Million In Series B Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

WebEngage, the full stack retention operating system and B2B SaaS startup, has raised $20 million in Series B funding round led by Singularity Growth Opportunities Fund and SWC Global with participation from existing investors India Quotient, Blume Ventures and IAN Fund. The round also witnessed participation from Unmaj Corporation, NB Ventures, Shashwat Nakrani (co-founder of BharatPe) and Gopal Srinivasan (TVS Capital) among others. The company will utilize the fund raised to maintain the high growth trajectory.

"We are absolutely delighted to have Singularity Growth Opportunities Fund and SWC Global as our new partners and blessed to have existing partners double down on their confidence in us. The ride has just begun and we have the tickets to the front row seats for anyone who wants to join our journey of simplifying retention for the world," said Avlesh Singh, co-founder and CEO, WebEngage.

The company is working with more than 600 clients including new-economy and internet-first businesses as well as propelling the digital transformation journey for the enterprise clients. The company's team strength has increased 2.5 times since 2020 with strategic high-profile hires across the marketing, sales, product, engineering and support functions, claimed by the company in a statement.

"WebEngage's comprehensive customer engagement platform truly empowers companies to listen to their customers better, to understand their behavior deeply by smartly segmenting customers, and to act on that knowledge in a way that is personal. Singularity Growth is thrilled to be part of WebEngage's growth journey in both India and overseas," said Apurva Patel, managing partner of Singularity Growth Opportunities Fund.

WebEngage is on a mission to ensure that no business should ever have to work hard to retain its customers. The company helps them scale through a robust customer data and analytics platform, unifying data across silos, the best-in-class journey builder enabling automated triggers and campaign orchestration across channels.