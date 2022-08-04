How to Write a Follow-up Email After a Job Interview

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You're on the hunt for a new job. You've applied to several via online job boards like ZipRecruiter. You even landed an interview with a potential employer. Congrats, that's shows the employer has interest. But you're not done yet.

Shutterstock

Writing a quick thank you after your interview can make a significant difference in your advancing to the next stage of the hiring process. This extra detail can emphasize the good impression you made in your interview. Following up reaffirms your eagerness to join the team and shows your appreciation to your interviewers.

A email is also a great way to stay top of mind. Interviewers may meet with several candidates over a day or a few weeks, so shooting a quick thank you reminds them of your conversation. When you take the time out of your day to thank someone, they'll remember you as a proactive individual who values the opportunity at their company.

Here are some helpful tips for writing a thank you note that keeps you at the top of a hiring manager's mind.

Set a positive tone: The tone of your thank you email should be professional and courteous without sounding too formal. These could be your future co-workers, after all, so feel free to include some personality. Be sure to express your enthusiasm for the position and explain again, briefly, why you're an excellent fit for the role.

Provide additional information: Sometimes interviews don't provide enough time to discuss all your relevant experience for a position, or maybe you want to elaborate on a response from your conversation. Follow-up emails can be a platform to provide additional information you didn't already mention.

Keep it short and sweet: Create a clear message that's easy to follow by getting to your point clearly and quickly. You can also include a call to action for them to provide an update on when you can expect to hear about the next steps.

Make it personalized: Mention topics you discussed in your interview. This displays that you took the time to craft a message rather than using a canned response. Your interviewers will appreciate the personalization and genuine thought you put into your correspondence.

Reiterate your interest: Companies want people who want to work there, so make your interest in the position known. The fact that you're sending a thank you note at all is a good sign, but you can use this opportunity to end your email with an open offer for them to contact you demonstrates your interest in the job.

Get their contact information: If your interviewer doesn't share a business card or contact information, simply reach out to the recruiter or hiring manager — chances are they'd be happy to pass it along. You can even try to look them up on the company website.

If you're still looking for that perfect next step to advance your career, consider taking your job hunt to a free job search site like ZipRecruiter. A favorite among hiring managers and , ZipRecruiter leverages powerful matching technology to get your resume in front of top companies, improving the likelihood of finding the right fit. ZipRecruiter is rated the #1 job site in the U.S.1 and offers a convenient mobile app and one-tap apply, so you can apply to jobs wherever you are with confidence.

1 Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as of December 31, 2020