Meet The Drapers Season 5 Is All Set To Air Globally

Meet the Drapers, an international pitch competition reality television series for entrepreneurs, has announced the show's Season 5 premiere, airing globally across several domestic and international television networks. Hosted by the Draper Family, judges for the show include Tim Draper, Polly Draper and Bill Draper along with a different special guest judge each week, which includes Kai Huang (co-founder of Guitar Hero0, Sabeer Bhatia (founder of Hotmail), Joe Montana (former American football quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs) and Randi Zuckerberg (investor and entrepreneur).

"Meet the Drapers gives viewers around the world a unique opportunity to be entertained while learning about entrepreneurship and venture capital. The show is a lot of fun, and our viewers have seen many brilliant ideas come to life. Season 5 showcases some of the brightest young entrepreneurs we have ever seen from around the globe and I hope that Meet the Drapers will continue to inspire and teach people to build and grow their own companies," said Tim Draper, founding partner of Draper Associates.

The latest season, produced and directed by Sarika Batra, will highlight four startups each week from different regions across the world, giving viewers the opportunity to root for entrepreneurs from their hometown. The startups were selected from pre-pitch events that were hosted in major regions across the globe. 35 entrepreneurs were selected to pitch their ideas to a live audience. The selected semi-finalists will participate in a pitch challenge and the top three will be selected by the judges to move into the finale. The winner will receive a $1 million investment from Tim Draper, claimed the team in a statement.

Meet the Draper is an international pitch competition reality television series where entrepreneurs from around the globe compete against one another for a $1 million investment in their game-changing ideas from billionaire venture capitalist, Tim Draper.