SaaS Startup Languify Raises $180,000 In Seed Funding

Languify, a B2B SaaS startup, has raised $180,000 in a Seed funding round led by Titan Capital (VC arm of Rohit Bansal and Kunal Bahl). The round also witnessed the participation of Smile group (led by Manish and Ramit Arora) Goel family fund (led by Hitesh Bindal, Pawan and Vishwas Goel), Alsisar Impact (led by Anuj Sharma), CIIE (led by Chintan Bakshi), Sethu Raman (CEO at Bewise), Anand Lakra (partner at JS), Mridula Chettri (CEO of Inmovidutech), Sourabh Chourasia and Arjun Mallya, among others. The fund will be utilized to build the company's core team, for product development and growth realizing the $1.5 million of LOIs generated.

Company handout

"We are grateful for the trust our investors has shown in Languify and the team. With the funds received, we are looking forward to expand our team and scale our technology to the best. We are also looking forward to establish early tractions, revenues and scaling the product," said Lokap Sahu, founder and CEO, Languify.

The clients get more than INR 100 worth of value for every rupee they spent with Languify. With such an advantageous proposition in these recession-like times, business especially edtech or HR tech companies are jumping on to collaborate with the platform. The team is looking for further funding to expand and grow faster, claimed by the company in a statement.

"With this investment, we hope to help Languify scale their solution for students and professionals across India that are struggling with language and self-confidence. Languify is going to be a very important tool in helping the youth and setting them on par with everyone else worldwide," said Bipin Shah, partner, Titan Capital.

Founded in 2021 by Lokap, Shivam and Mohak Sahu, Languify started as an IIT Bombay-based startup trying to solve the problem of lack of personalized interaction between the students and teachers. The platform provides interactive AI-based solutions to business by automating their human-led learning workflows at 1/10th of cost and time for edtech and HR tech domains.